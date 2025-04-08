Left Menu

President Trump's Health Check at Walter Reed

President Donald Trump announced he will have his annual physical exam at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He expressed confidence in his health on Truth Social, stating he's never felt better but acknowledged the necessity of regular check-ups.

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will undergo his routine annual physical examination on Friday. The medical check-up will take place at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, located in Bethesda, Maryland.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump expressed confidence in his health, stating, 'I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!'

The scheduled physical examination is part of his ongoing health maintenance routine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

