President Trump's Health Check at Walter Reed

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will undergo his routine annual physical examination on Friday. The medical check-up will take place at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, located in Bethesda, Maryland.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump expressed confidence in his health, stating, 'I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!'

The scheduled physical examination is part of his ongoing health maintenance routine.

