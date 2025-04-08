President Trump's Health Check at Walter Reed
President Donald Trump announced he will have his annual physical exam at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He expressed confidence in his health on Truth Social, stating he's never felt better but acknowledged the necessity of regular check-ups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 04:08 IST
Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will undergo his routine annual physical examination on Friday. The medical check-up will take place at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, located in Bethesda, Maryland.
In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump expressed confidence in his health, stating, 'I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!'
The scheduled physical examination is part of his ongoing health maintenance routine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erroneous Deportation: Controversy Over Maryland Man's Removal to El Salvador
Maryland's Fiscal Showdown: Balancing State Budget Amid Federal Uncertainty
U.S. Judge Slams 'Lawless' Deportation of Maryland Man to El Salvador
Judge Rules in Favor of Wrongly Deported Maryland Man
Judge Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Maryland Man