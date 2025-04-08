Left Menu

Fire Accident in Singapore Injures Andhra Deputy CM's Son

Mark Shankar, the younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, was injured in a fire accident at his Singapore school. He suffered burns and smoke inhalation, requiring hospital treatment. Pawan Kalyan plans to visit Singapore after his commitments in Kuridi near Araku Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:43 IST
Fire Accident in Singapore Injures Andhra Deputy CM's Son
  • Country:
  • India

A fire accident at a school in Singapore resulted in injuries to Mark Shankar, the younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The incident left Mark with burns on his hands and legs, alongside lung issues from smoke inhalation, as confirmed by the Jana Sena party.

Currently undergoing treatment in a Singapore hospital, Mark's condition is being closely monitored, and further health updates are awaited. Despite the ordeal, Pawan Kalyan emphasized his determination to fulfill his scheduled visit to the villagers in Kuridi near Araku Valley, as stated in a press release.

The Deputy Chief Minister reassured that he remains committed to completing development program arrangements in the tribal area before intending to fly to Singapore to be with his son. The incident has drawn concern and attention due to the involvement of a high-profile political figure's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025