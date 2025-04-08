Fire Accident in Singapore Injures Andhra Deputy CM's Son

A fire accident at a school in Singapore resulted in injuries to Mark Shankar, the younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The incident left Mark with burns on his hands and legs, alongside lung issues from smoke inhalation, as confirmed by the Jana Sena party.

Currently undergoing treatment in a Singapore hospital, Mark's condition is being closely monitored, and further health updates are awaited. Despite the ordeal, Pawan Kalyan emphasized his determination to fulfill his scheduled visit to the villagers in Kuridi near Araku Valley, as stated in a press release.

The Deputy Chief Minister reassured that he remains committed to completing development program arrangements in the tribal area before intending to fly to Singapore to be with his son. The incident has drawn concern and attention due to the involvement of a high-profile political figure's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)