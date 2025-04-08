Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid Rising US Tariffs

Congress leaders TS Singh Deo and Pawan Khera criticize the Indian government's lack of action and Prime Minister Modi's silence on US tariffs. They urge a strong response to maintain confidence in the economy. US President Donald Trump's new tariffs have caused unease in Asian stock markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:05 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid Rising US Tariffs
Congress leader TS Singh Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader TS Singh Deo issued a sharp critique of the central government for its inaction regarding rising tariffs imposed by the United States. He pointed to missed opportunities during Trump's presidential campaign when the looming threat of tariffs was evident, accusing ministers of failing to act decisively.

Pawan Khera, another Congress leader, expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the tariffs. Khera stressed the importance of the PM addressing the nation to bolster confidence in the economy and stock market, while noting other countries' active responses to US tariffs.

Asian stock markets reacted negatively to President Trump's announcement of increased tariffs, reflecting global fears of economic slowdown. The US plans to impose individual tariffs on countries with significant trade deficits, including a 26% tariff on India, as a measure to protect national economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025