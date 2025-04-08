Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid Rising US Tariffs

Congress leader TS Singh Deo issued a sharp critique of the central government for its inaction regarding rising tariffs imposed by the United States. He pointed to missed opportunities during Trump's presidential campaign when the looming threat of tariffs was evident, accusing ministers of failing to act decisively.

Pawan Khera, another Congress leader, expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the tariffs. Khera stressed the importance of the PM addressing the nation to bolster confidence in the economy and stock market, while noting other countries' active responses to US tariffs.

Asian stock markets reacted negatively to President Trump's announcement of increased tariffs, reflecting global fears of economic slowdown. The US plans to impose individual tariffs on countries with significant trade deficits, including a 26% tariff on India, as a measure to protect national economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)