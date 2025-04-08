Trade Tensions Escalate: China Vows to 'Fight to the End'

In a bold statement on Tuesday, China announced it would 'fight to the end' in response to U.S. tariffs, as President Donald Trump pressed for new levies against Beijing. The global stage is set for escalating tensions between the world's largest economies, with potential implications for global supply chains.

President Trump's plan to add a 50% tariff on Chinese goods could push U.S. duties on these imports to 104% by Wednesday, unless China retracts its retaliatory measures. Such a move compounds the pressure on Beijing, especially with upcoming diplomatic engagements, and may deepen the trade conflict.

With China's post-pandemic economic recovery at stake, analysts suggest the tariff battles may evolve into clashes of principle rather than mere economic adjustments. The broader impacts are already being felt, as U.S. tariffs target key strategies of Chinese exporters, challenging economic stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)