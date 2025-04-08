South Korea's Political Polarization: Snap Election High Stakes
South Korea will hold a snap presidential election on June 3 following the ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The election, characterized by deep political polarization, will see major parties vie for dominance. The Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung is the frontrunner against a struggling conservative People Power Party.
South Korea is set for a snap presidential election on June 3, announced acting leader Han Duck-soo, following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Constitutional Court's removal of Yoon for his martial law decision mandates the election within 60 days.
Deep political divides are expected to mark the election, pitting Yoon's People Power Party against Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party. The People Power Party deals with low public confidence due to internal conflicts, while Lee, the clear Democratic frontrunner, navigates ongoing trials.
This election serves as a crucial test for the embattled conservative base struggling to reunite and presents Lee with an opportunity to consolidate power, though both candidates face significant public skepticism.
