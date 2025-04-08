Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India beyond 2029, dismissing any discussion of a successor. This statement counters Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim of Modi's impending retirement, with Fadnavis highlighting Modi's continued leadership strength and cultural respect for avoiding premature succession talk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:29 IST
Fadnavis Denies Succession Talks: Modi to Lead Beyond 2029
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to lead India beyond 2029, putting to rest any notions of discussing his successor. Fadnavis addressed the topic at the India Global Forum in Mumbai.

This clarification comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut speculated that Modi might be considering retirement soon, citing his visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur as an indication. Raut suggested that discussions about Modi's heir were taking place behind closed doors at the RSS.

Fadnavis refuted these claims, emphasizing cultural norms that discourage succession discussions while a leader is still active. Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi also denied any knowledge of transition talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

