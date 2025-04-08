High-Stakes Diplomatic Maneuvers in Nuclear Negotiations

Diplomatic tensions intensified on Tuesday as Iran's foreign minister revealed plans for indirect negotiations with the United States in Oman regarding Tehran's controversial nuclear program.

Abbas Araghchi, speaking to Iranian state television during a visit to Algeria, confirmed the discussions would involve US envoy Steve Witkoff, though US acknowledgment of his participation remains absent.

Interestingly, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the talks in Oman would be direct, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

