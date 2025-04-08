King Charles III: A Historic Visit Strengthening UK-Italy Relations

On Tuesday, King Charles III and Queen Camilla met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the second day of their state visit to Italy. This notable trip is King Charles's first overseas journey since recovering from a brief spell in the hospital due to side effects from cancer treatment.

The royal couple was given an impressive welcome at the Quirinale Palace, with mounted presidential guards escorting them and Mattarella personally greeting them in the palace courtyard.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, a joint flyover by the Italian air force's Frecce Tricolori and the RAF's Red Arrows added a spectacular touch to the event. Their visit underscores the robust bilateral relations between Italy and the UK, with talks centered around supporting Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

