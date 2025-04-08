King Charles III: A Historic Visit Strengthening UK-Italy Relations
King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit to Italy marks his first overseas trip after a brief hospitalization. The visit includes meetings with Italian leaders, celebrating the couple's 20th wedding anniversary, and commemorating historical events, highlighting the strong UK-Italy relationship amid ongoing support for Ukraine.
- Country:
- Italy
On Tuesday, King Charles III and Queen Camilla met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the second day of their state visit to Italy. This notable trip is King Charles's first overseas journey since recovering from a brief spell in the hospital due to side effects from cancer treatment.
The royal couple was given an impressive welcome at the Quirinale Palace, with mounted presidential guards escorting them and Mattarella personally greeting them in the palace courtyard.
Highlighting the significance of the visit, a joint flyover by the Italian air force's Frecce Tricolori and the RAF's Red Arrows added a spectacular touch to the event. Their visit underscores the robust bilateral relations between Italy and the UK, with talks centered around supporting Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)