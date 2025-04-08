Delhi's Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial Set for Revamp Amidst Political Criticism
Delhi Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa criticizes the former AAP government for neglecting the Guru Tegh Bahadur memorial. Sirsa plans to revamp the site to honor the Sikh guru. Meanwhile, education infrastructure issues spark further criticism as Delhi officials inspect deteriorating school conditions under previous governance.
In a scathing indictment of the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration, Delhi Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa has accused them of neglecting and 'destroying' the Guru Tegh Bahadur memorial near the Singhu Border. He asserted plans to restore the site, highlighting its significance in educating tourists on the sacrifices made by the revered Sikh guru.
Sirsa did not mince words, labeling the prior government as 'useless' and expressing lament over the memorial's current state. Built roughly 15 years ago, the site now symbolizes the AAP government's misplaced priorities, according to him. Sirsa pledged to revamp the memorial, ensuring it serves as a testament to Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy.
Accompanied by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, Sirsa toured the 11.87-acre memorial complex, managed by Delhi Tourism. Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood attacked the AAP's educational claims, citing neglected infrastructure at schools, including issues in Patparganj. Emphasizing a shift in focus, Sood vowed to address these failings promptly, moving past previous oversights.
