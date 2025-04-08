Navigating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks in Oman

Iran is set to engage in weekend talks with the United States regarding its nuclear program, but officials express skepticism about progress, according to statements made to Reuters. The uncertainty is fueled by doubts about U.S. intentions and past military threats by President Donald Trump.

The discussions, announced by Trump, are anticipated to take place in Oman on Saturday. Despite Trump's preference for direct negotiations, Iran insists on indirect talks due to perceived U.S. pressure. These talks are expected to be led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, with Oman acting as a mediator.

While some regional diplomats suggest that Iran might agree to direct talks if the U.S. shows goodwill, such as lifting sanctions, Russia has expressed support for any form of dialogue as a means to alleviate tensions. Amidst regional conflicts, including ongoing hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon, Iran remains firm against dismantling its nuclear program or curtailing its regional influence. Tensions stay high as Iran rejects U.S. demands deemed unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)