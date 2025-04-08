Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Law Enforcement Tactics

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and its police for conducting fake encounters. He also targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promises of prosperity, claimed police commit crimes, and alleged government censorship against journalists. Yadav further raised concerns about upcoming electoral reforms.

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government over its purported law and order failures. He accused the state police of engaging in fake encounters, adding fuel to the fire with allegations of persistent crime throughout the region.

Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav dismissed claims of impending prosperity for Uttar Pradesh. He quipped that Adityanath is technologically inept, questioning the feasibility of lofty economic goals. Yadav also criticized the BJP over rising inflation and the proposed 'one nation, one election' plan.

The SP chief cautioned about government opposition to press freedom, asserting that journalists could face imprisonment for publishing accurate reports. Asserting dominance in future elections, Yadav emphasized that the disenfranchised are looking towards the SP for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

