Mahayuti Unveils High-Tech Vision for Mumbai Civic Elections

The Mahayuti alliance unveiled a manifesto for Mumbai's civic elections, promising technology-driven governance. The agenda includes AI usage to curtail corruption, bus fare concessions for women, AI labs in schools, and an electric bus expansion. Focus points include migrant issues and Marathi culture preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:27 IST
The Mahayuti alliance launched an ambitious manifesto for the Mumbai civic elections, featuring technology solutions like AI to curb corruption and improve service delivery. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised a 'Municipality on your Mobile' initiative to bring services closer to citizens.

Women's welfare and transportation stand at the forefront of the Mahayuti agenda. The alliance guarantees a 50% fare discount for female BEST bus passengers and plans to double the fleet. Electric vehicles are a key focus, with proposals for new mini and midi buses to enhance connectivity.

Incorporating cultural identity alongside modernisation, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke about promoting Marathi culture. Plans include cultural centres, libraries, and educational initiatives to celebrate Mumbai's history. Fadnavis further addressed urban redevelopment with a focus on affordable housing and tenant issues.

