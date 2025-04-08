Left Menu

CM Naidu Pushes for Tech-Driven Grievance Redressal

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to expedite grievance resolutions using AI technologies. He emphasized transparency in addressing both solvable and unsolvable complaints. The review identified key departments facing high complaint volumes: Revenue, Police, and Municipal Administration, with land and property disputes leading concerns.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: CMO Andhra Pradesh/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has ordered officials to speed up the process of addressing grievances by leveraging advanced technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). During a review meeting at the State Secretariat, Naidu emphasized the importance of keeping applicants informed about the status of their complaints.

Naidu stressed the necessity of resolving grievances with clear solutions within a specified timeframe. For grievances that cannot be resolved, officials must provide petitioners with detailed explanations. He also insisted on collecting Aadhar-linked mobile numbers to prevent fraudulent complaints and recommended analyzing repeatedly misleading complaints thoroughly.

The review highlighted that the highest number of petitions involve the Revenue, Police, and Municipal Administration departments. Land-related issues, property disputes, and illegal constructions are primary concerns. Naidu encouraged district collectors to directly engage with petitioners for swift resolution of grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

