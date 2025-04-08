Supreme Court Halts Order to Reinstate Fired Federal Workers

In a recent judicial development, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay on an injunction by U.S. Judge William Alsup, which required the Trump administration to rehire thousands of dismissed probationary federal employees.

The case arose as nine non-profit organizations lacked standing to sue, leading the court not to address other plaintiffs' claims.

This decision is part of a broader judicial trend in support of Trump, previously allowing controversial administrative actions and challenging Democratic-led states' lawsuits.

