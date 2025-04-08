Left Menu

Meloni's Diplomatic Mission to Ease U.S.-EU Trade Tensions

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit the U.S. to discuss tariffs with President Trump. Meloni supports Trump but must defend Italy's export industry. The EU faces high tariffs under Trump's policies, prompting calls for negotiations to avoid a trade war and the adoption of reciprocal measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:04 IST
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to visit the United States next week to engage in crucial discussions on tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump. Her visit comes as a diplomatic challenge, given her alignment with Trump and the need to protect Italy's robust export industry.

In the previous year, Italy recorded the third-largest trade surplus in the European Union with the U.S., trailing only Germany and Ireland. Although Meloni criticized Trump's tariff decision as erroneous, she warned against EU countermeasures escalating into a broader trade conflict. She has urged for negotiations to ease this potential crisis.

The European Union faces significant import tariffs under Trump's trade policy, with steel and aluminum subject to 25% tariffs, and most other goods facing 20% tariffs. While EU ministers prioritize dialogue, the bloc is poised to approve its initial retaliatory actions this week to counter balance the trade disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

