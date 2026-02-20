Australia's Fiery Exit: Pride Restored with Record Chase Against Oman

Australia concluded a lackluster T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic nine-wicket victory against Oman in their final group stage match on Friday. Although this win came in an inconsequential fixture, it served as a balm for the team's pride after early exits due to consecutive losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa spearheaded Australia's bowling attack, claiming four wickets to restrict Oman to 104 in just 16.2 overs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh then took the spotlight, scoring an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, leading Australia to complete the chase in a record 9.4 overs for totals exceeding 100, aided by Travis Head's crucial 32 runs.

Despite the powerful performance, which included Marsh's seven fours and four sixes, calls for a comprehensive review of Australia's overall campaign have grown louder. Earlier, Zampa's precision and the support of bowlers like Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell highlighted Australia's capabilities, but it's clear the team needs introspection moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)