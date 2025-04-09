Texan Political Showdown: Paxton vs. Cornyn in 2026

In a surprising political move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Tuesday his intention to challenge fellow Republican, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, in the 2026 Texas primary. Paxton declared his candidacy during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," expressing his commitment to uphold Republican values and support former President Donald Trump's initiatives.

Cornyn's campaign swiftly countered with a statement, branding Paxton as a fraud while reinforcing Cornyn's track record of supporting Trump's agenda in the Senate. The internal party conflict highlights the ongoing influence of Trump in Texan politics as both candidates vie for Trump's endorsement.

Former President Trump has not explicitly sided with either candidate, as both have previously received his backing. As Texas continues to be a Republican stronghold, the approaching primary is poised to be a test of loyalty and alignment with Trump's political vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)