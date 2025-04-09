Left Menu

Texan Political Showdown: Paxton vs. Cornyn in 2026

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his bid to challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican primary, aligning himself closely with former President Donald Trump's agenda. Cornyn's campaign responded by calling Paxton a fraud, emphasizing the senator's own record of supporting Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 06:55 IST
Texan Political Showdown: Paxton vs. Cornyn in 2026
Ken Paxton

In a surprising political move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Tuesday his intention to challenge fellow Republican, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, in the 2026 Texas primary. Paxton declared his candidacy during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," expressing his commitment to uphold Republican values and support former President Donald Trump's initiatives.

Cornyn's campaign swiftly countered with a statement, branding Paxton as a fraud while reinforcing Cornyn's track record of supporting Trump's agenda in the Senate. The internal party conflict highlights the ongoing influence of Trump in Texan politics as both candidates vie for Trump's endorsement.

Former President Trump has not explicitly sided with either candidate, as both have previously received his backing. As Texas continues to be a Republican stronghold, the approaching primary is poised to be a test of loyalty and alignment with Trump's political vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025