Shifting Political Leadership: South Korean Opposition Moves

Leader of South Korea's main opposition party, Lee Jae-myung, announced his resignation on Wednesday. His move has sparked expectations that he will soon join the presidential race as a leading populist figure according to public opinion polls.

In a parallel development, Kim Moon-soo, the nation's labor minister and member of the ruling People Power Party, became one of the first from his party to announce his candidacy for the presidency.

These announcements reflect significant political maneuvers as South Korea approaches its next presidential election, underscoring potential shifts in leadership and party dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)