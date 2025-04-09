Shifting Political Leadership: South Korean Opposition Moves
Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's main opposition party, announced his resignation amid expectations of a presidential run declaration. Meanwhile, labor minister Kim Moon-soo entered the race, highlighting political shifts within the ruling People Power Party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:45 IST
Leader of South Korea's main opposition party, Lee Jae-myung, announced his resignation on Wednesday. His move has sparked expectations that he will soon join the presidential race as a leading populist figure according to public opinion polls.
In a parallel development, Kim Moon-soo, the nation's labor minister and member of the ruling People Power Party, became one of the first from his party to announce his candidacy for the presidency.
These announcements reflect significant political maneuvers as South Korea approaches its next presidential election, underscoring potential shifts in leadership and party dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement