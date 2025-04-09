Left Menu

China's Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

China has committed to implementing strong measures to protect its interests following the U.S. imposing a 104% duty on Chinese imports, as announced by President Trump. China's foreign ministry criticized the U.S. approach, advocating for equal negotiations to resolve the ongoing trade issues.

China announced on Wednesday that it will take decisive actions to defend its rights following the imposition of a 104% tariff on its imports by the U.S., under President Donald Trump's administration.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the U.S. for using tariffs as a means of pressure, labeling it as an act of bullying that China would oppose firmly.

Lin emphasized that if the United States wishes to resolve these issues effectively, open dialogue rooted in equality, respect, and mutual benefit is necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

