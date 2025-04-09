Kabila's Return: Hope for Congo's Crisis

Joseph Kabila, the former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is poised to return to the country with the aim of resolving the ongoing crisis in the conflict-ridden east. The region has been under assault from the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, leading to significant territorial losses and humanitarian concerns, as thousands are killed and hundreds of thousands are displaced.

The M23 insurgency has escalated since January, prompting fears of a wider regional conflict. Peace talks between Congo and Rwanda, initially set for April 9, have been indefinitely delayed, adding to the uncertainty. While Kabila's political comeback could be contentious, he remains determined to aid his homeland amid escalating accusations from current President Felix Tshisekedi.

Tshisekedi has accused Kabila of backing the rebels, leading to a further deterioration of their already strained relationship. As tensions brew, Kabila is reaching out to civil society and opposition members to discuss Congo's future, despite criticism of President Tshisekedi's handling of the M23 situation.

