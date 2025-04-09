Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Accuses PDP of Betraying J&K for Political Gains

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for aligning with the BJP, accusing them of destabilizing the region. He also refuted claims of compromising on territory issues after a coincidental meeting with a Union Minister. Tensions rise as political alliances shift in J&K.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:12 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday targeted the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over its past alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the partnership contributed to destabilizing the region.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah expressed his disapproval of the PDP leaders, stating, "Now, those who sat in BJP's lap and destroyed Jammu & Kashmir are criticizing me. Their actions, such as distributing cricket bats to mislead the youth, have contributed to our current situation."

Meanwhile, political tension escalates as Abdullah responded to accusations from PDP leader Waheed Para. Para claimed that the National Conference-led government facilitated BJP policies. Abdullah dismissed these assertions, highlighting the PDP's previous alliance decisions as detrimental to the territory.

