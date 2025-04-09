Germany's Coalition Paves New Path with U.S. Focus

Germany's upcoming administration underlined the critical nature of its relations with the United States, prioritizing a medium-term free trade deal. This strategic move was detailed in a coalition agreement by the conservatives and Social Democrats.

The agreement, made public on Wednesday, reflects the government's ambitions to cut corporate taxes and stimulate industrial investment. It also outlines plans to evaluate and modernize existing debt regulations.

These measures signal Germany's commitment to economic progress and stronger transatlantic ties, marking a pivotal phase in its national and international policy framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)