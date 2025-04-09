Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Silence Amidst U.S. Tariff Tension
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on U.S.-imposed tariffs, suggesting an impending 'economic storm.' Gandhi questioned Modi's lack of response during recent foreign engagements and accused the BJP government of compromising India's interests in both foreign and domestic policies.
Rahul Gandhi, a key leader of the Indian National Congress, launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, admonishing his silence in the face of new tariffs imposed by the United States. Addressing the AICC session by the Sabarmati river, Gandhi asserted that Modi's absence of a public stance indicates an impending economic crisis.
Gandhi referenced a previous visit by Modi to the U.S., where the Indian leader shared a notable camaraderie with former President Donald Trump, contrasting it with the current situation where Trump has advocated for increased tariffs rather than a personal rapport. Gandhi expressed concern over how this might adversely impact India's economic and foreign policy stature.
Highlighting the need for India to negotiate effectively with global powers, the Congress resolution, titled 'Nyaypath,' suggested that the present administration has prioritized personal branding over national interest. It bemoaned the treatment of Indian migrants in the U.S. and called for united political action to prioritize national interests in foreign tariffs negotiations.
