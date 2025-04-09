Left Menu

Friedrich Merz Forms Coalition to Lead Germany into Economic Growth

Friedrich Merz finalizes a coalition to lead Germany, focusing on economic growth, defense spending, and migration control. His Union bloc, partnering with the Social Democrats, aims to modernize the country, with plans for increased defense budget and infrastructure investments. The coalition awaits final approvals before Merz becomes Chancellor in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz has successfully negotiated a coalition agreement, positioning himself to become Germany's next Chancellor and spearhead initiatives focused on economic revival and defense enhancement. The pact with Scholz's Social Democrats aims to rejuvenate Europe's top economy with concrete plans.

The coalition agreement signals Germany's readiness to act decisively on key policies, including digital modernization and migration control. Merz emphasizes Germany's commitment to fulfilling defense obligations and boosting competitiveness, countering external pressures from the US and internal political challenges.

Before Merz steps into leadership, the coalition must secure approval from party conventions. The agreement outlines potential economic reform by addressing corporate tax cuts, energy costs, and migration policy, setting the stage for transformative governance in the European Union's largest nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

