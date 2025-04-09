Left Menu

Mike Huckabee Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Israel

The Senate has confirmed Mike Huckabee, former Governor of Arkansas, as the U.S. ambassador to Israel. His confirmation comes after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to the White House, which did not result in major diplomatic gains. Huckabee is known for his strong support of Israel.

In a significant appointment, the Senate confirmed former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel, following a 53-46 vote on Wednesday.

This confirmation is pivotal as it coincides with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent, yet largely fruitless, visit to the White House. Despite previous cordial interactions, President Trump recently offered less diplomatic advancements, maintaining tariffs on Israeli imports and planning talks with Iran, much to Israel's chagrin.

Huckabee, a prominent evangelical Christian, has agreed to align with President Trump's priorities, despite his strong personal support for Israel. His position may reassure some Israeli officials amid regional tensions involving Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

