Unity in Trade: Merz Urges Tariff-Free Transatlantic Commerce

Friedrich Merz, set to be Germany's next chancellor, hailed the U.S.' pause on tariffs as proof of Europe's successful unified trade approach. Merz advocates for eliminating tariffs between the U.S. and the EU to solve trade issues, following a coalition deal with the Social Democrats.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz, poised to become Germany's next chancellor, praised the temporary pause on tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, seeing it as validation of Europe's collaborative stance on trade.

During an interview on RTL Direkt, Merz emphasized the strength of European unity, following the formation of a coalition between his conservative bloc and the Social Democrats. He cited this agreement as an example of collective power and resilience.

Merz further proposed setting zero tariffs on transatlantic trade with the U.S., suggesting this as a comprehensive solution to ongoing trade disputes.

