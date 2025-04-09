Left Menu

Market Surge: Wall Street Rallies on Tariff Pause

Wall Street experienced a significant surge as President Trump's announcement of a 90-day tariff pause prompted a sharp upward trend in major indexes, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all showing remarkable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Wall Street's main indexes surged on Wednesday. This was after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to many of his administration's new tariffs, effective for 90 days.

At 01:26 p.m., the stock market reflected the positive sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by 2,169.93 points, or 5.76%, reaching 39,801.82. Similarly, the S&P 500 index shot up 321.89 points, or 6.46%, landing at 5,304.66.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite exhibited the most significant growth, gaining 1,229.20 points, or 8.04%, to settle at 16,497.11, as investors welcomed the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

