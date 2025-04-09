Market Surge: Wall Street Rallies on Tariff Pause

In a dramatic turn of events, Wall Street's main indexes surged on Wednesday. This was after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to many of his administration's new tariffs, effective for 90 days.

At 01:26 p.m., the stock market reflected the positive sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by 2,169.93 points, or 5.76%, reaching 39,801.82. Similarly, the S&P 500 index shot up 321.89 points, or 6.46%, landing at 5,304.66.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite exhibited the most significant growth, gaining 1,229.20 points, or 8.04%, to settle at 16,497.11, as investors welcomed the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)