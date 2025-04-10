Left Menu

Positive Response to Tariff Suspension

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend trade tariffs for 90 days, hoping it would aid negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a recent statement, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed a positive outlook regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 90-day suspension of trade tariffs.

Tajani emphasized the significance of the move, interpreting it as a promising sign for forthcoming negotiations between the nations.

The minister voiced hope that this temporary suspension would pave the way for constructive talks, potentially leading to beneficial trade agreements.

