TikTok Deal: Uncertainty Lingers Amid U.S.-China Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Wednesday that a possible agreement to transfer TikTok's U.S. assets is still under active consideration, despite recent delays.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office, Trump mentioned ongoing discussions with prominent and financially capable entities poised to manage the assets effectively. However, he stressed the need to monitor evolving responses from China before any conclusive actions are taken.

While the deal is 'very much' an option, Trump's statements highlight the complexities of international negotiations and the crucial role of geopolitical dynamics in corporate transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)