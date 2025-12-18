High Stakes Diplomacy: Russia and US in Miami for Peace Negotiations
Talks are planned between Russia and the U.S. to discuss potential peace settlements for the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The discussions are set to take place in Miami, involving significant Russian and American figures. Despite the dialogue, challenges remain as European leaders continue to support Kyiv.
The Kremlin announced plans to engage with the United States for detailed discussions concerning the U.S.'s recent talks with European powers and Ukraine about a potential peace settlement for the Ukraine conflict.
According to Politico, officials from both nations will converge in Miami over the weekend. The Russian delegation will include Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. Confirming the planned discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that these contacts aim to obtain insights about the U.S.'s endeavors with Europe and Ukraine.
Despite efforts for negotiation, the situation remains tense as Russian President Putin hinted at further territorial ambitions in Ukraine if Western leaders rejected U.S. peace proposals. European governments, however, continue to express solidarity with Kyiv, warning that a Russian victory could embolden future aggression, a claim Moscow dismisses as nonsensical.
