Left Menu

High Stakes Diplomacy: Russia and US in Miami for Peace Negotiations

Talks are planned between Russia and the U.S. to discuss potential peace settlements for the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The discussions are set to take place in Miami, involving significant Russian and American figures. Despite the dialogue, challenges remain as European leaders continue to support Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:16 IST
High Stakes Diplomacy: Russia and US in Miami for Peace Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin announced plans to engage with the United States for detailed discussions concerning the U.S.'s recent talks with European powers and Ukraine about a potential peace settlement for the Ukraine conflict.

According to Politico, officials from both nations will converge in Miami over the weekend. The Russian delegation will include Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. Confirming the planned discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that these contacts aim to obtain insights about the U.S.'s endeavors with Europe and Ukraine.

Despite efforts for negotiation, the situation remains tense as Russian President Putin hinted at further territorial ambitions in Ukraine if Western leaders rejected U.S. peace proposals. European governments, however, continue to express solidarity with Kyiv, warning that a Russian victory could embolden future aggression, a claim Moscow dismisses as nonsensical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025