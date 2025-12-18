High Stakes Diplomacy: Russia and US in Miami for Peace Negotiations

The Kremlin announced plans to engage with the United States for detailed discussions concerning the U.S.'s recent talks with European powers and Ukraine about a potential peace settlement for the Ukraine conflict.

According to Politico, officials from both nations will converge in Miami over the weekend. The Russian delegation will include Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. Confirming the planned discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that these contacts aim to obtain insights about the U.S.'s endeavors with Europe and Ukraine.

Despite efforts for negotiation, the situation remains tense as Russian President Putin hinted at further territorial ambitions in Ukraine if Western leaders rejected U.S. peace proposals. European governments, however, continue to express solidarity with Kyiv, warning that a Russian victory could embolden future aggression, a claim Moscow dismisses as nonsensical.

(With inputs from agencies.)