Chile Rejects Isolationism for Economic Growth
Chile's President Boric commented at a copper conference that isolationism isn't the path for economic growth. In light of market instability from Trump’s tariffs, Boric met with ministers and the US ambassador to devise an action plan.
In a bold statement at a copper conference, Chilean President Boric declared that isolationism is not the route for the country's economic progress.
Boric revealed he had discussions with his ministers and the United States ambassador to forge a response to market turbulence.
This unrest has been attributed to the tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting Chile to chart a collaborative approach.
