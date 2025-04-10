Left Menu

Tragic Murder of JD(U) MLA Relative Sparks Family Feud Investigation

A distant relative of JD(U) MLA Panna Lal Singh Patel, Kaushal Singh, was killed by gunmen in Khagaria, Bihar due to a suspected family dispute. The police are investigating, and a manhunt has been launched. The killing has raised concerns among locals about political affiliations, but senior JD(U) leaders remain unavailable for comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khagaria | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:24 IST
  • India

A 50-year-old man named Kaushal Singh was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants in Khagaria district of Bihar, according to police reports on Thursday.

The attack, believed to be driven by a family feud, took place in Chautham town's Kaithi Tola locality while Singh was traveling on a two-wheeler with his wife on Wednesday night.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects as evidence suggests family discord might be at the root of the crime, with Singh being a former Panchayat Samiti member and related to JD(U) MLA Panna Lal Singh Patel. Attempts to reach senior JD(U) figures have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

