Tragic Murder of JD(U) MLA Relative Sparks Family Feud Investigation

A 50-year-old man named Kaushal Singh was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants in Khagaria district of Bihar, according to police reports on Thursday.

The attack, believed to be driven by a family feud, took place in Chautham town's Kaithi Tola locality while Singh was traveling on a two-wheeler with his wife on Wednesday night.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects as evidence suggests family discord might be at the root of the crime, with Singh being a former Panchayat Samiti member and related to JD(U) MLA Panna Lal Singh Patel. Attempts to reach senior JD(U) figures have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)