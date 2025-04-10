TMC Turmoil: Internal Conflict Fuels Political Unrest in West Bengal

In a recent development fraught with controversy, internal conflicts within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have provided ammunition for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lash out at the West Bengal ruling party. The discord, particularly between TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee, has been spotlighted by BJP leaders who claim it reflects a deeper crisis within TMC, allegedly spilling over into state governance.

The situation escalated when BJP leader Amit Malviya circulated a video allegedly depicting a public spat between the TMC MPs. Coupled with screenshots of a purported heated exchange in a TMC WhatsApp group, these revelations prompted BJP's West Bengal leader, Dilip Ghosh, to criticize the party vehemently. He labeled TMC as being commandeered by 'anti-socials' and suggested the party's internal strife tarnishes West Bengal's reputation.

Adding fuel to the fire, Union Minister Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee's administration of perpetuating infiltration and corruption, advocating for her removal. His ally, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, joined the fray, condemning Banerjee for deteriorating the state's education system. The BJP has consistently held TMC accountable, particularly for the alleged rise in unemployment and mismanagement under Banerjee's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)