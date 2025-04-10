Left Menu

Spanish Prime Minister Sees Hope in U.S. Tariff Pause

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed cautious optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause tariff enforcement, suggesting it could lead to negotiations. During a visit to Vietnam, Sanchez commented that the move paves the way for potential agreements between governments, though details remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:42 IST
Pedro Sanchez
  • Country:
  • Spain

During an official visit to Vietnam, Sanchez remarked that the U.S. administration's announcement, pending details, seems to open possibilities for agreements between nations.

He emphasized the need for clarity on the implementation nuances to evaluate the potential for international discussion and coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

