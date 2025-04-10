Spanish Prime Minister Sees Hope in U.S. Tariff Pause

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed cautious optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause the enforcement of sweeping tariffs, suggesting it could pave the way for potential negotiations.

During an official visit to Vietnam, Sanchez remarked that the U.S. administration's announcement, pending details, seems to open possibilities for agreements between nations.

He emphasized the need for clarity on the implementation nuances to evaluate the potential for international discussion and coordination.

