China has declared its position regarding the escalating tariff threats from the United States, asserting it is not seeking confrontation. However, officials have made it clear they will not shy away from defending the nation's rights if necessary.

During a recent press conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed questions about the ongoing U.S. tariffs, stating, "The U.S. cause doesn't win the support of the people and will end in failure." This remark highlights China's belief that the U.S. efforts lack broad backing and are destined to falter.

The ministry reiterated China's determination to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its people, demonstrating a firm stance amidst the international trade dispute.

