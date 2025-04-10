Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reflects on Lessons and Changes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has addressed the controversy sparked by her recent use of the term 'thulla' to describe police personnel, emphasizing that her comments were not meant to offend. Gupta expressed immense respect for officers, acknowledging their commitment and sacrifice.

In an interview with PTI, Gupta, a first-time MLA who led the BJP to a historic victory in Delhi, recognized her earlier remarks and social media comments against opponents as immature errors. She stated she has no issue admitting past mistakes and highlighted personal growth.

Focusing on her vision for a cleaner Delhi, Gupta launched a campaign against posters and unauthorized writings in public spaces. She admitted previous involvement in such activities but now prioritizes city beautification, urging Delhi citizens to join the movement towards a 'Viksit', 'Swachh', and 'Swasth' Delhi.

