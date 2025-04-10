Left Menu

Delhi's New Chief Minister Rekha Gupta: Behind Success and Sacrifice

Rekha Gupta, Delhi's new Chief Minister, acknowledges her husband's significant role in her success, despite having less family time due to her duties. As the only woman CM in BJP-ruled states, she emphasizes her joint family's support. Gupta's political journey commenced with her involvement in student politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:50 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Gupta, Delhi's newly appointed Chief Minister, credits her husband as a pivotal force in her career while acknowledging the sacrifice of family time since her appointment on February 20. Her rise comes after the BJP ended the Aam Aadmi Party's decade-long rule.

Gupta, the sole woman leader among BJP-ruled states' chief ministers, expressed gratitude to her supportive joint family. Her political journey began as secretary and eventually president of the Delhi University Students' Union in the mid-1990s, representing the ABVP.

The MLA from Shalimar Bagh and former BJP Mahila Morcha Vice President now deals with reduced communication with her children and husband due to her demanding role. Despite this, she remains grateful for her family's unwavering support throughout her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

