Khalistani Warning Over Ambedkar Celebrations Sparks Tension in Himachal Pradesh

Banned Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has warned Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to cancel all Ambedkar birth anniversary events. They offered Rs 11 lakh for raising the Khalistan flag at an Ambedkar statue. SFJ criticized Article 25(b) for classifying Sikhs as Hindus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:01 IST
  • India

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a banned Khalistani organization, has issued a stern warning to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The group demands the cancellation of all celebrations linked to the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, scheduled for April 14 in the state.

In a letter shared with media, SFJ offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who hoists the Khalistan flag at the Ambedkar statue near the state assembly in Chaura Maidan on the same day. The letter called for the removal of Ambedkar's name and image from state-controlled entities.

SFJ criticized Ambedkar for Article 25(b) in the Indian Constitution, which they claim classifies Sikhs as Hindus. They threatened international human rights action if Himachal Pradesh ignored their warnings. The response from local authorities is awaited as media has circulated the letter with the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

