Political Power Struggle in Delhi: Kejriwal vs. BJP

In a heated political exchange, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the BJP-led Delhi government, blaming it for recent widespread power outages.

Kejriwal criticized the current administration for failing to manage the capital's electricity needs, highlighting that last year's peak demand was handled without blackouts.

The BJP attributed outages to routine maintenance, a claim AAP leaders call a fabrication, as the political standoff continues amid growing public frustration.

