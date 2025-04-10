Left Menu

Political Power Struggle in Delhi: Kejriwal vs. BJP

Arvind Kejriwal of AAP blamed the BJP-led Delhi government for recent power outages, claiming it was due to mismanagement. While the BJP cites routine maintenance, widespread blackouts persisted. Both sides exchanged accusations, with AAP leaders highlighting past successes and questioning current governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the BJP-led Delhi government, blaming it for recent widespread power outages.

Kejriwal criticized the current administration for failing to manage the capital's electricity needs, highlighting that last year's peak demand was handled without blackouts.

The BJP attributed outages to routine maintenance, a claim AAP leaders call a fabrication, as the political standoff continues amid growing public frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

