Political Tensions Surge Over Edited Market Video in Delhi
The BJP's Delhi unit president, Virendra Sachdeva, has urged police to probe the motive behind an edited video shared by TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The video allegedly depicts 'BJP goons' threatening fishmongers in South Delhi, risking cultural conflict. Sachdeva accuses TMC and AAP of aggravating tensions.
The political climate in Delhi turned tense on Thursday as BJP's local unit president, Virendra Sachdeva, called on city police to investigate an edited video circulating on social media. The video, allegedly altered by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, purportedly shows BJP supporters threatening fishmongers in Chittaranjan Park.
Sachdeva contends that the Trinamool Congress leadership is intentionally fueling a minor issue into a significant cultural divide between North Indian and Bengali communities. The video, which spread rapidly on social media, could have stirred unrest, according to Sachdeva.
He also alleged cooperation between TMC and AAP leaders with the individuals featured in the video and demanded their arrest. BJP members reportedly assisted police in containing the situation, but tensions reignited following further TMC activities, including interviews with those involved.
