Croatian Citizens Expelled Amidst Serbian Unrest

Croatia protests Serbia's expulsion of citizens amid massive anti-corruption demonstrations against President Aleksandar Vucic. Dozens, including 15 Croats, face entry bans for alleged security risks. Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic condemns Serbia's actions. Vucic attributes protests to foreign influences, while critics say his government is becoming increasingly authoritarian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:20 IST
  • Serbia

Amid widespread anti-corruption protests in Serbia, Croatia has lodged a formal protest against the Serbian government's expulsion of its citizens. President Aleksandar Vucic is under pressure as his grip on power weakens, with demonstrators alleging government repression.

Recent months have seen multiple expulsions of foreign citizens, including 15 Croats, from Serbia. These individuals have been labeled as security risks, albeit without substantial explanation. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, speaking in Zagreb, criticized Serbia's actions as "unacceptable" and has sought clarification from Serbian authorities.

Despite accusation of foreign involvement in the protests and clampdowns on critical voices, Vucic's administration is accused of authoritarianism and is accused of stifling democratic freedoms. As regional tensions rise, Serbia's internal unrest draws international attention, with pro-democracy activists also feeling the heat from government pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

