Options Traders Capitalize on Trump's Tariff U-turn, Sparking Calls for Investigation

In the moments leading up to President Donald Trump's social media announcement halting tariffs, the U.S. stock market saw a surge, with options traders making substantial bets on a rebound. These trades amounted to millions, accomplished ahead of the President's post which spurred a market rally, according to data.

While some lawmakers are now questioning whether this incident points to market manipulation or insider trading, experts suggest that such well-timed financial strategies could be coincidental, given the current market volatility and volume. The wild oscillations in the stock market have made it difficult to identify suspicious trading activities, with some experts noting the absence of any concrete evidence.

The White House, while dodging direct comments on the potential market manipulation, emphasized the President's role in ensuring market stability amid widespread economic uncertainty. Calls for transparency and inquiry rise, but determining the exact nature of these financial maneuvers remains a complex challenge due to heightened trading volumes.

