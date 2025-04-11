Left Menu

Options Traders Capitalize on Trump's Tariff U-turn, Sparking Calls for Investigation

Unidentified options traders made millions before President Trump's tariff decision caused a market rally. Their timely bets have raised concerns of potential market manipulation or insider trading. While some experts attribute the surge to luck or routine market activity, lawmakers demand an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:26 IST
Options Traders Capitalize on Trump's Tariff U-turn, Sparking Calls for Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the moments leading up to President Donald Trump's social media announcement halting tariffs, the U.S. stock market saw a surge, with options traders making substantial bets on a rebound. These trades amounted to millions, accomplished ahead of the President's post which spurred a market rally, according to data.

While some lawmakers are now questioning whether this incident points to market manipulation or insider trading, experts suggest that such well-timed financial strategies could be coincidental, given the current market volatility and volume. The wild oscillations in the stock market have made it difficult to identify suspicious trading activities, with some experts noting the absence of any concrete evidence.

The White House, while dodging direct comments on the potential market manipulation, emphasized the President's role in ensuring market stability amid widespread economic uncertainty. Calls for transparency and inquiry rise, but determining the exact nature of these financial maneuvers remains a complex challenge due to heightened trading volumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025