Judge Halts Trump's Plan to Revoke Migrants' Temporary Status

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from revoking temporary legal status for 450,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans in the U.S. The judge argued the decision was based on a misinterpretation of the law and protects those who entered the U.S. legally through granted parole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:39 IST
A federal judge has taken a definitive stand against the Trump administration's move to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants. This move affects individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela residing in the United States.

Judge Indira Talwani, appointed by Barack Obama, declared that the Department of Homeland Security relied on a flawed statutory interpretation. She emphasized that the statute in question deals with illegal border crossers, not those who entered legally through parole grants.

The court's decision emerges amidst ongoing legal challenges to the administration's intensified immigration policies, which aimed to rescind a two-year parole program established under President Joe Biden.

