Left Menu

Time for Change: Debating Daylight Saving Reform

U.S. lawmakers revisited the issue of daylight saving time, debating whether to make it permanent or revert to standard time year-round. Although the Senate voted for permanent daylight saving time in 2022, the decision stalled in the House. Both supporters and critics presented arguments regarding economic, health, and safety impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:49 IST
Time for Change: Debating Daylight Saving Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. lawmakers reconvened on Thursday to deliberate the contentious issue of daylight saving time, their first hearing on the subject in over three years. The Senate Commerce Committee explored whether permanently adopting daylight saving time or sticking to standard time year-round is more beneficial for the nation.

In March 2022, the Senate unanimously voted for permanent daylight saving time; however, the initiative faltered in the House of Representatives. Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz highlighted the complexities involved, stating a consensus exists on ending the clock-changing practice, but not on which time system to adopt.

The discussion included diverse perspectives: supporters argued that permanent daylight saving time boosts economic activity with brighter evenings, while opponents, like neurology professor Karin Johnson, advocated for standard time citing health and safety improvements. The debate remains unresolved as lawmakers weigh the societal and economic implications of any decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025