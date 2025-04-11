Time for Change: Debating Daylight Saving Reform

U.S. lawmakers reconvened on Thursday to deliberate the contentious issue of daylight saving time, their first hearing on the subject in over three years. The Senate Commerce Committee explored whether permanently adopting daylight saving time or sticking to standard time year-round is more beneficial for the nation.

In March 2022, the Senate unanimously voted for permanent daylight saving time; however, the initiative faltered in the House of Representatives. Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz highlighted the complexities involved, stating a consensus exists on ending the clock-changing practice, but not on which time system to adopt.

The discussion included diverse perspectives: supporters argued that permanent daylight saving time boosts economic activity with brighter evenings, while opponents, like neurology professor Karin Johnson, advocated for standard time citing health and safety improvements. The debate remains unresolved as lawmakers weigh the societal and economic implications of any decision.

