US-Mexico Water Dispute: Trump's Tariff Threats Over Treaty Violations

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Mexico, threatening sanctions and tariffs over what he claims are violations of an 81-year-old water-sharing treaty. As tensions rise over the delivery of water under the 1944 agreement, Trump stressed the necessity for Mexico to fulfil its obligations to Texas.

Under the treaty, Mexico is required to provide 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. every five years. Yet with the current cycle due to end in October, data indicates that Mexico has sent less than 30% of the mandated water, citing historic drought conditions exacerbated by climate change as a major impediment.

Despite provisions in the treaty for rolling over water debt, Trump remains insistent on resolving the issue, enlisting Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to advocate for Texan farmers. Meanwhile, Mexican officials are reportedly working on solutions as the threat of tariffs and the potential impact on trade negotiations looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)