In 2014, Vagit Alekperov, founder of the Russian energy giant Lukoil, made a pivotal decision to retain Western assets despite warnings from President Vladimir Putin. This choice, initially seen as a bold strategy, eventually positioned Lukoil at odds with geopolitics as the UK and the EU implemented tough sanctions.

The sanctions, triggered by evolving global tensions and Russia's increasing isolation, compelled Lukoil to offload its international holdings. These included valuable oilfields, refineries, and petrol stations across 30 countries, valued at $22 billion. The rapid divestment underscored the precarious nature of global asset interconnections.

Reflecting broader economic trends, Russian investments abroad have markedly declined since their zenith. By focusing efforts on more stable, emerging markets, Russian entities aim to navigate ongoing geopolitical upheavals, as the once-global reach of firms like Lukoil retracts sharply under pressure.

