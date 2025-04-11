Left Menu

Law Firms Strike Pro Bono Deals with Trump Administration

Major law firms are negotiating with the Trump administration to avert restrictions on their operations by agreeing to pro bono work supported by President Trump. These firms have faced executive orders targeting them due to their representation of Trump's adversaries or clients challenging his policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 07:05 IST
Law Firms Strike Pro Bono Deals with Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several large law firms are negotiating with the White House to reach agreements that would bypass potential restrictions on their businesses by committing to pro bono work that aligns with President Donald Trump's interests.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher, Kirkland & Ellis, and A&O Shearman are among the firms nearing such agreements with the administration. These firms reportedly have reservations about contributing to a fund for individuals claiming harm from diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

Executive orders from Trump have targeted firms linked to his political adversaries, with restrictions including barring their lawyers from government access and threatening federal contract cancellations. Their negotiations aim to ease these restrictions through specific pro bono commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025