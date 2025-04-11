Law Firms Strike Pro Bono Deals with Trump Administration

Several large law firms are negotiating with the White House to reach agreements that would bypass potential restrictions on their businesses by committing to pro bono work that aligns with President Donald Trump's interests.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher, Kirkland & Ellis, and A&O Shearman are among the firms nearing such agreements with the administration. These firms reportedly have reservations about contributing to a fund for individuals claiming harm from diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

Executive orders from Trump have targeted firms linked to his political adversaries, with restrictions including barring their lawyers from government access and threatening federal contract cancellations. Their negotiations aim to ease these restrictions through specific pro bono commitments.

