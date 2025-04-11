Xi Jinping's Strategic Southeast Asia Tour Amid US Trade Tensions

In a strategic move to strengthen regional alliances amidst heightened trade tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping will embark on a state visit to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia next week. This marks Xi's first international tour since US President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on Chinese exports.

The visit aims to deepen ties with Southeast Asian nations, key members of the ASEAN group, which accounted for a substantial portion of China's trade last year. However, the endeavor faces challenges due to competitive trade dynamics and territorial disputes.

Xi's trip comes as China seeks to counteract US tariffs, emphasizing strategic partnerships in the region. Recent engagements with South Korea, Japan, and India highlight China's efforts to mitigate the impact of a strained relationship with the US, while bolstering its Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)