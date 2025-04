Diplomatic Exchange: Prisoner Swaps Bolster US-Russia Relations

Moscow's efforts to mend ties with Washington took a significant step forward, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following a prisoner exchange this week. Lavrov emphasized the role such swaps play in creating trust between the nations.

The exchange involved Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American convicted of drug charges, and Arthur Petrov, accused by the U.S. of running an international electronics smuggling operation.

Meanwhile, reports emerged of U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia, possibly signaling deeper diplomatic engagements. Flight data suggested his presence in St. Petersburg, although Kremlin confirmation remains pending.

