Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to discuss enhancing cooperation in infrastructure, innovation, skill development, and sustainable growth. Their talks highlighted the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore, reflecting shared commitments to prosperity. This visit marks Adityanath's first international trip as CM since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in diplomatic discussions with the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, focusing on strengthening partnerships in infrastructure, innovation, skill development, and sustainable development.

The meeting underscored the deepening ties between India and Singapore, now elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath expressed appreciation for Singapore's consistent support and partnership with India.

This engagement, marking Adityanath's first foreign tour as Chief Minister since 2017, aligns with ongoing diplomatic initiatives. Following his Singapore visit, Adityanath is set to visit Japan to discuss potential collaborations in green hydrogen, supply chain development, and hospitality investments.

